Boilerplate for creating web applications in Go (golang)
Alloy is a starter template for creating web applications using Go programming language.
It does not aim to be a web framework but is instead a collection of useful libraries and packages that acts a sensible starting point.
Packages Used
- Router:
- go-chi/chi
- DB:
- lib/pq, jmoiron/sqlx, markbates/pop/nulls, pressly/goose
- Emails:
- pressly/douceur, gopkg.in/gomail.v2
- Security:
- crypto/bcrypt, gorilla/csrf, gorilla/securecookie, gorilla/sessions
- Utilities:
- markbates/refresh, microcosm-cc/bluemonday, spf13/cobra
- Development:
- Webpack, Babel
- JS:
(in admin panel)
- Bootstrap (v4.0), jQuery, Froala Editor
- SCSS:
- Bootstrap (v4.0)
Installation and Usage
- Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/olliecoleman/alloy
cd alloy
- Install the dependencies
glide install
npm install
- Start the development server
go install
alloy dev
Now you can open your browser and navigate to
http://localhost:1212 to see it in action.
Any changes you make to the .go files will be automatically picked up and the app will be re-compiled.
Alloy comes with basic scaffolding (CRUD actions) to create & manage pages and messages. You can use that as a base for building your own models and resources.
Project structure
├── README.md
├── app
│ ├── handlers
│ ├── mailer
│ ├── migrations
│ ├── models
│ ├── router
│ │ ├── middleware
│ │ └── router.go
│ ├── services
│ │ ├── db.go
│ │ └── session.go
│ ├── templates
│ │ ├── admin
│ │ ├── layouts
│ │ ├── mailer
│ │ ├── pages
│ └── views
├── assets
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── images
│ ├── js
│ └── scss
│ ├── admin
│ ├── frontend
│ └── frontend.scss
├── cmd
├── testutils
├── glide.yaml
├── main.go
├── package.json
├── refresh.yml
└── webpack.config.js
Support & Updates
If you have any questions or comments, please get in touch via email or open an issue.
I would welcome your suggestions and pull requests.
