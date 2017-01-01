Note: Since Alloy uses Webpack for local dev setup and bundling assets, you need to have Node.js & NPM installed.

Installation and Usage

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/olliecoleman/alloy cd alloy

Install the dependencies

glide install npm install

Start the development server

go install alloy dev

Now you can open your browser and navigate to http://localhost:1212 to see it in action. Any changes you make to the .go files will be automatically picked up and the app will be re-compiled .

Alloy comes with basic scaffolding (CRUD actions) to create & manage pages and messages. You can use that as a base for building your own models and resources.